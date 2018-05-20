Duffy earns ‘Person of Action’ award

Johnsonburg Rotarian Duane Duffy was recently awarded a “Person of Action" award by Dr. Irvin Wright, upcoming Rotary District Governor 2020-2021, who along with his wife, Judy, traveled from Bloomsburg to present the award.

The Johnsonburg Rotary had voted unanimously to give this award to "Duff" because of his overwhelming participation in Rotary over the years. Although all Johnsonburg Rotarians are active members who have great pride in their club, they felt that there were reasons that Duff should be given this first-time award.

Some of the many reasons are: Duff and his wife, Barb, attend all district conferences and bring back valuable insights and information for other club members. Duff is very active in searching for programs to enhance the club meetings. He is involved in “Gifts for Kids,” playground cleanup and repair, Library Tag Day, and he works the two Holidayfests in St. Marys and Johnsonburg each year, signing up for those spots that no one else prefers.

Duff is a big promoter of the Paul Harris Foundation and has earned several Paul Harris awards. He and Barb were very involved with the club’s last exchange student, ensuring that she got to important meetings and conferences in State College and Harrisburg.

Club members felt that Duane Duffy has certainly earned the distinction of being Johnsonburg Rotary's first award winner of the “Person of Action.”