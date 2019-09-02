Dutch cross country opens at McDowell Invite; Lady Dutch take second place

FAIRVIEW — Sunshine and mild temperatures greeted the St. Marys Area cross country team on Saturday morning for the start of the new season. 700 runners from over 20 schools took to the looping grass course at Brown’s Farm.

The Lady Dutch began their season with a familiar result, finishing second to a Class AAA school for the third year in a row. All seven varsity runners medaled with top-40 times, but it wasn’t enough to earn a title. Butler won the girls race with 66 team points, 20 points better than St. Marys with host McDowell finishing in third place.