Dutch sending seven wrestlers to Class AAA Northwest Regional ; SMA's Jeremy Garthwaite wins 182 pound title

The St. Marys Area Flying Dutch wrestling team competed at the District 4/9 Wrestling Individual Championships Saturday at the Clearfield Area High School. The Dutch crowned one champion and will be sending seven wrestlers to the PIAA Northwest Regional this Friday and Saturday at Altoona Area High School.

The District 4/9 champion was Jeremy Garthwaite at 182 pounds. Taking second were Tyler Dilley at 132 pounds, Tylor Herzing at 138 pound and Johnny Wittman at 152 pound.

Also qualifying for the AAA Regional were third place finishers Nick Crisp at 145 pounds and Lane Dellaquila at 106 pounds. Marco Paropacic placed fifth at 126 pounds, also qualifying for regionals.