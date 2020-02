The Dutchmen have one wrestler in the semifinals and eight in their respective consolation brackets headed into the second day of the PIAA AAA NW Regional in Altoona. Lane Dellaquila is the lone SMA wrestler to reach the semifinals. Isaac Dellaquila, Gregory Tettis, Tylor Herzing, John Wittman, Nick Crisp, Raivis Bobby, Jeremy Garthwaite, and Alex Lukaschunis are all in consolation matchups.