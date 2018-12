The Johnsonburg Ram wrestling squad captured the 2018 St. Marys Wrestling Kickoff Tournament on Saturday at the St. Marys Area High School with 81 points.

Southern Huntingdon was second with 58.5 followed by St. Marys 49.5, Cameron County 49, Claysburg-Kimmel 36, Oswayo Valley 29.5, Bishop McCort 22 and Iroquois 15.