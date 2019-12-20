Dutchmen, Lady Crusaders in action at home tonight

The St. Marys Area boys basketball team and Elk County Catholic girls basketball team are both in action at home tonight. They Dutchmen will play host to the Brookville Raiders, with the Lady Crusaders will play host to the Brockway Lady Rovers. Additionally, the St. Marys Area girls basketball team will be in action tonight on the road in Brookville against the Lady Raiders. Junior varsity action for all three games is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity games set to start at 7:30 p.m.