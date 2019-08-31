Dutchmen pick up first win since 2016; beat Owls 45-0

The St. Marys Area Flying Dutch football team recorded their first victory since the 2016 season Friday night as they defeated the Bradford Owls by a 45-0 score on Elementary Night at Dutch Country Stadium.

The Dutchmen were able to take a 6-0 lead after the first 12 minutes of play then added 24 points in the second quarter for a 31-0 lead. They scored 14 third quarter points to record the win.