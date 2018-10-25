Dutchmen win 2-0 thriller over Punxsy to advance to D9-AA title game

The third seeded St. Marys Area Dutch soccer team headed into the District 9 Class AA playoffs originally scheduled to face off against Port Allegany, with whom they had split a pair of close matches during the regular season. However, a change in the standings resulted in the Gators moving to the top seed and Punxsutawney dropping to the second seed. The Chucks and the Dutch had met once, with Punxsy routing St. Marys in a 10-0 shutout.

Headed into the rematch, the Dutch knew they had their work cut out for them but believed they could win. And that is exactly what they did on Wednesday night under the lights at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway.

St. Marys used a pair of first half goals to take a 2-0 lead and held the Chucks scoreless for the 2-0 victory.