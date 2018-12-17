Each veteran in St. Mary's Cemetery honored with wreath

Photo by Yelena Kisler – A large and lively crowd quickly emptied the many boxes full of wreaths as they dispersed them on each veteran's grave throughout St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery Saturday as part of national Wreaths Across America efforts. Photo submitted – Students from St. Marys Catholic Elementary perform the Lee Greenwood song, “I’m Proud to Be an American” at the local Wreaths Across America ceremony Saturday.
ST. MARYS, PA

As local Wreaths Across America efforts marked its 10th year, community efforts allowed organizers to obtain a wreath for every veteran buried in St. Mary's Cemetery this year. The ceremony, held Saturday at noon in conjunction with national Wreaths Across America ceremonies, saw a lively crowd of all ages paying their respects and honoring the lives of local veterans.
In her speech, organizer Dolly Wehler thanked all of the individuals who supported the efforts as well as the contributions from local organizations and businesses.
"It is because of the combined efforts of all these individuals that we were able to get a wreath for every veteran this year, and we are very grateful for that," she said.

