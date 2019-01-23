Eagles Club contributes to servicemen’s detail

The St. Marys Eagles Club, Aerie #767, recently contributed $500 to the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail.

Randy Simbeck, servicemen’s detail president, stated the money will be used for general maintenance of the detail’s uniforms and equipment.

This is the third consecutive year the Eagles Club has donated to the detail.

“We do it to respect our veterans,” said Ron Samick, Sr., St. Marys Eagles Club secretary.

The Eagles Club contributes proceeds from their games of chance to various charities and organizations.

“We try to support local community activities, especially those supporting our veterans and youth activities,” Samick said.

Simbeck stated it costs $640 to outfit a member of the detail.