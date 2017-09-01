Early learning, interaction focus of Pre-K Counts program

In an effort to prepare young children for kindergarten the St. Marys Area School District offers the Pre-K Counts program at South St. Marys Street and Fox Township elementary schools.

A new program opened in August at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway.

Locally the Pre-K Counts program is administered through CenClear. It is open to children ages 3-5 who meet income eligibility requirements in addition to being a resident of their respective school districts.

"The schedule is based on the development and age of students as well as what they've been exposed to," explained Courtney Copelli, Pre-K teacher at Fox Township Elementary.

She noted a majority of the program focuses on getting students use to a school environment and social interaction during the five day-a-week program running from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.