Earth Day boasts busy agenda for ECCD

The Elk County Conservation District celebrated Earth Day on Monday by pushing through a busy agenda relatively quickly, discussing a planting project, new hire, River of the Year promotions, and hearing from cooperating entities.

Resource Conservation Technician, Kate Wehler, informed the board that for Earth Day that morning, several district staff together with representatives from the Western PA Conservancy, and two student-volunteers, planted 1,000 live stakes along the riparian area at the recently-completed culvert project along Byrnedale Road in Fox Township.

"When we got feedback from [Trout Unlimited] about what we could have done better for that project, the only thing that [they] could list was some sort of vegetation replacement for the trees we had to harvest to put the crossing in,” Wehler said.

As that part of the stream is a headwaters to Kersey Run and has native brook trout, it's important to have shade since warm water is not good for the trout.

"WPC helped us out a ton, they brought all the materials, they brought all the hand tools. They sent two guys to help us and then they had two volunteers from St. Marys come," said Wehler.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.