East Branch awarded additional project funding

An additional $18.7 million was recently awarded to the East Branch Clarion River Lake Dam Safety Project as reported by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pittsburgh District.

This new allocation is in addition to the $14 million provided in the FY19 President’s Budget. The additional funds will be used to continue construction of a 2,100 ft. long, 260 ft. deep concrete cutoff wall within the existing earthen dam to permanently address seepage-related issues.

The Army Corps is receiving $123.7 million in additional Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations for regional water resource infrastructure projects. Total appropriations are expected to be more than $250 million.

“This is welcome news for residents in Elk County and the surrounding region,” said Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-5). “I applaud the Army Corps Pittsburgh District for working with Congress to ensure that we can continue provide robust funding for critical water infrastructure, which will ultimately keep our communities safe and increase recreational and tourism opportunities throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds.”

The project’s anticipated completion date is March 22, 2020.

