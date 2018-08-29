East Branch boat launch closing Sept. 4

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers recently announced the East Branch Dam Boat Launch will close Sept. 4 due to falling lake levels.

The launch will be closed to trailered vessels, however the lake will remain open to hand-carried boats such as kayaks and canoes.

Boat owners still docked on the lake should remove their vessels before the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 4. For further assistance, contact East Branch Lake at (814) 965-2065.

DCNR’s Instanter boat launch closed Aug. 10. The Corps managed boat launch opened on April 17.

On Aug. 29 lake levels were observed at an elevation of 1,629 ft. This is 20 ft. below the summer maximum pool elevation of 1,649 ft. Winter maximum pool elevation is 1,622 ft.

Lake levels are forecasted to drop to 1,628 ft. on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and to 1,627 ft. on Sept. 2 and 3.

Minimum pool elevation is 1,554 ft. whereas full pool, at maximum floor control storage, is 1,684 ft.

Construction activities continue for the Dam Safety Initiative Project so the public is advised to use caution when traveling on East Branch Dam Road and Maple Lane.

Visitors are also reminded the campground and Overlook Day Use area will be closed until further notice. The closure will remain in effect until the upcoming cut-off-wall construction contract is complete, slated for March 22, 2020.

In 1957, a repair was made to East Branch Dam, an earth and embankment dam, due to seepage caused by internal erosion. The void was the size of a school bus. The repair has been in place 60 years and the dam has been monitored since then.

In February 2008, the lake level was lowered after a screening showed an increased risk of possible internal erosion across the embankment. As part of stringent risk reduction measures, the dam was monitored on a 24-hour basis.

Following a two-year study officials discussed two options: removing the dam or building a new dam. Officials choose to construct a full length and depth concrete cutoff wall within the existing embankment and foundation.

The final cost of the project is expected to reach nearly $159 million.