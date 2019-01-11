East Branch cutoff wall project progressing

Progress continues at East Branch Dam as crews construct a massive 2,100-ft. long, 260-ft. deep concrete cutoff wall within the existing earthen dam to permanently address seepage-related issues.

A status report on the state of the dam took place during an annual public meeting on Thursday evening at Johnsonburg Area High School where representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Pittsburgh district were on hand to discuss details of the East Branch Dam Safety Initiative.

“We fully anticipate the wall being done by the summer,” said Denise Polizzano, area engineer.

The overall project is scheduled to be completed in 2021, however Polizzano noted the contractor completion date is anticipated for April 2020 and is different than the overall project completion date.

She explained after the wall is completed, the contractor must remove the massive concrete work platform, slated to take place between winter 2019 and 2020. After this, additional smaller projects such as paving, installing a two-lane road across the dam, and new lighting will take place.

“We are already seeing results of the drilling and grouting,” Polizzano said. “I don’t know of any stone we have left unturned.”

An initial assessment of the repair will be conducted in the fall. This will allow officials to determine when the lake pool may be raised.

