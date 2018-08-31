East Branch moves boat launch closing

Due to multiple inquiries from the public, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Thursday the East Branch Dam boat launch ramp will now close Sept. 14.

The Corps formerly announced the boat launch would close Sept. 4. They cited the cause as falling lake levels.

The elevation the Corps has deemed safe for launching trailered vessels is 1,622 ft, currently projected to occur two weeks from today.

According to the Corps, the ongoing cut-off wall construction contract specifies the contractor annually retains ownership of the boat launch parking lot on Sept. 15.

The launch will be closed to trailered vessels, however the lake will remain open to hand-carried boats such as kayaks and canoes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends all boat owners still docked on the lake remove their vessels before Monday, Sept. 10. The Corps will not be held liable for any boat damage.

For further assistance, contact East Branch Lake at (814) 965-2065.

DCNR’s Instanter boat launch closed Aug. 10. The Corps managed boat launch opened on April 17.

Construction activities continue for the Dam Safety Initiative Project so the public is advised to use caution when traveling on East Branch Dam Road and Maple Lane.