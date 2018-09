The 2018 Elk County Catholic High School Homecoming queen candidates include, shown from left to right, Anna Keyes, Jenna Weisner, Sady VanAlstine, Laurina Messineo, and Michelle Gerber. In the second row are the candidate’s escorts, Dominic Gismondi, Brady Schneider, Josh Bauer, Nick Daghir, and Alec Wehler. The Crusaders take on the Cameron County Red Raiders tonight at Dutch Country Stadium at 7 p.m.