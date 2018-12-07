ECC art students recognized by PennDOT

Elk County Catholic High School art students and their teacher Peter Winklbauer received a certificate of participation from PennDOT on Wedwnesday acknowledging their work on the Paint the Plow program.

Shown from left to right are students Aliyah Solveson, Jacob Koss, Jesse DeWald, Alicia Kim, Emma Coppolo, Brady Schneider, and art teacher Pete Winklbauer. Missing from photo was student Alex Breindel.

This was the first time ECCHS participated in the program and the first time a school has created artwork for the front and back of the plow.

ECC placed first among schools in Elk, McKean, and Potter counties.