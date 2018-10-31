ECC art students take part in ‘Paint the Plow’

Photo by Amy Cherry – ECC art students, shown from left to right Alex Breindel, Brady Schneider, Jesse Dippold, and Jacob Koss, in the top row and Aliyah Solveson, Emma Coppolo, and Alicia Kim, in the bottom row, recently painted a PennDOT plow blade featuring a winter landscape design. Photo by Amy Cherry – A picture of ECCHS was painted on the back of a PennDOT plow blade as part of their ‘Paint the Plow’ program. This is ECC’s first year participating in the program. Photo by Amy Cherry – ECC’s art students decided on a winter landscape featuring snow covered trees and ECCHS painted on the top lip of the plow along with the Crusader cross on both ends of the lettering along with the wording of this year’s contest theme of “Know Before You Go” as part of PennDOT’s ‘Paint the Plow’ program. 
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
Wednesday, October 31, 2018
ST. MARYS, PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is promoting winter driving safety while highlighting the artistic talents of local high school students through their Paint the Plow program.
Sixteen Elk County Catholic High School students embarked on the challenge of creating a design for a PennDOT snow plow blade as part of the annual community outreach program.
PennDOT invites the public to vote for their Fan Favorite until noon on Friday, Nov. 2. by searching for their school’s county on PennDOT’s Facebook page. To vote fans simply should ‘like’ the photo of their favorite blade. 

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.

Category: