ECC art students take part in ‘Paint the Plow’

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is promoting winter driving safety while highlighting the artistic talents of local high school students through their Paint the Plow program.

Sixteen Elk County Catholic High School students embarked on the challenge of creating a design for a PennDOT snow plow blade as part of the annual community outreach program.

PennDOT invites the public to vote for their Fan Favorite until noon on Friday, Nov. 2. by searching for their school’s county on PennDOT’s Facebook page. To vote fans simply should ‘like’ the photo of their favorite blade.

