ECC cross country squads excelled during "unconventional" season
Thursday, November 19, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
Members of the Elk County Catholic High School girls and boys cross country teams achieved success this fall despite being faced with an unconventional season. ECC cross country head coach Wee J Fernan recently announced this season's award recipients. Competering Runner Award recipients were Alex Miller and Grace Neubert. Sisu Award recipients were Tom Dippold and Sophia Bille. The 2020 Lee Foster Memorial Award recipient was Joe Wolfe.
