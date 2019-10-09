ECC cross country teams host DuBois Area, DCC, Smethport and Coudersport squads on Senior Night

The Elk County Catholic High School cross country teams hosted a number of teams at Benzinger Park on Tuesday afternoon in a meet that was also Senior Night for the Crusaders and Lady Crusaders.

Other teams participating were DuBois Area, DuBois Central Catholic, Smethport, and Coudersport.

In the varsity boys race, DuBois Area won 25-34 over ECC, but the Crusaders topped both DCC and Smethport by identical 23-34 scores. Coudersport did not field enough runners to score as a team.