ECC to debut Oklahoma musical

Inside the Elk County Catholic High School auditorium students have been channeling their inner cowboys and farm girls as they prepare to stage the Tony-award winning musical Oklahoma.

The show debuts tonight with additional performances slated for Friday and Saturday, both at 7 p.m. as well as a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. There is an intermission at all shows.

In choosing Oklahoma as this year’s school musical, Jason Phipps, director, said he always likes to highlight senior students and this show was a great fit to feature their vocal talents. A majority of the lead characters are seniors.

Approximately 40 students are involved in the show either as cast or crew. The orchestra consists of students from throughout Elk County, which Phipps made sure to pair up with an adult musician who acts a mentor to the student.