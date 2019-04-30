ECC FBLA members place in State Leadership Conference

Earlier this month a number of Elk County Catholic students, who take part in the Future Business Leaders of America Club, attended the State Leadership Conference. Here, they networked with students across the state and competed in competitive events that teach about the business world today. The chapter brought home several Top 10 awards:

•3rd Place in Market Share (percentage of members to student body) with 25 percent.

•5th Place in Digital Video Production – The team of Vicky Chen and Lauryn Dippold;

•7th Place in American Enterprise Project – The team of Bailey Bauer, Isaac Gradl, and Maddie Taylor;

•10th Place in Outstanding Chapter (Note – School size does not factor into the judging criteria in this category. Some schools against which ECC was competing have more students in their chapters than ECC has in its entire school.)

In addition, Isaac Gradl received a Who’s Who Award, earning him a $250 scholarship. He also placed second in Financial Literacy, an open event with no qualifying criteria in which any student attending the conference may participate. Emma Coppolo also took seventh place in this event. Elk County Catholic was very successful this year in this organization and look forward to this upcoming year.