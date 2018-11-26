ECC FBLA present mock product pitch

During the month of October, Elk County Catholic’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America developed an educational program on the American enterprise system to be presented to the eighth grade career development class. The program spanned several days, beginning with a presentation on the foundations of the system. The students then were given the opportunity to use the knowledge, apply it to the development of their own product, and present the product in a “Shark Tank” format to five members of the chapter. Pictured are the students in the career development class displaying their posters with their product.