ECC girls and boys basketball teams set to open winter seasons Friday

The Elk County Catholic Crusader and Lady Crusader basketball teams are both set to open their 2020-2021 campaigns later this week. The Lady Crusaders were originally scheduled to open play Saturday afternoon, but the game has since been moved to Friday night. The Crusaders will be in action on the road at Northern Potter and the Lady Crusaders will be in action at home against Northern Potter. Both junior varsity games will begin at 6 p.m. with the varsity contests to follow at 7:30 p.m.