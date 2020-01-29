Skip to main content
ECC girls basketball team wins on Senior Night
ECC girls basketball team wins on Senior Night
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
ST. MARYS, PA
The ECC girls basketball team defeated DuBois 44-40 on Senior Night.
Sports
