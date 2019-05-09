ECC hosts Prom Promise mock crash

Prom night is typically a celebratory moment for teens, however, when alcohol and drugs along with texting and distracted driving enter the picture, the consequences can prove devastating.

On Wednesday afternoon, Elk County Catholic High School hosted the Prom Promise mock crash. The program, presented by the ECC Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), was designed to discourage drinking and driving, especially during prom nights.

A gruesome crash scene was set up in the school parking lot, complete with bloodied victims and traumatized witnesses.

