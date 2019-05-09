ECC hosts Prom Promise mock crash

Photo by Amy Cherry – ECC students are shown portraying the consequences of drunk driving during the Prom Promise mock crash on Wednesday.Photo by Amy Cherry – City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas speaks with ECC junior and seniors during the ECC Prom Promise mock crash on Wednesday afternoon.
By: 
Amy Cherry
Staff Writer
Thursday, May 9, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

Prom night is typically a celebratory moment for teens, however, when alcohol and drugs along with texting and distracted driving enter the picture, the consequences can prove devastating.
On Wednesday afternoon, Elk County Catholic High School hosted the Prom Promise mock crash. The program, presented by the ECC Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), was designed to discourage drinking and driving, especially during prom nights.
A gruesome crash scene was set up in the school parking lot, complete with bloodied victims and traumatized witnesses.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.

Category:

Local Social Media Posts