ECC introduces peer mentoring class

This year, ECC students were introduced to a new peer mentoring class. The class is available for any upper-class high school student. It can either be one semester or the whole year. Peer menntoring students are assigned to a certain classroom to help specific students with what they are finding difficulty with in that class. It is a great opportunity for the students to find out if it is something they would want to do as a career and it also helps the other students who are still learning the materials.