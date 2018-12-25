ECC jv players volunteer at Boys & Girls Club

The time around the holidays tends to be busy, and for high school winter sport student-athletes, it often includes participating in a number of competitions. The Elk County Catholic High School junior varsity boys basketball team was on the road in Punxsutawney on Friday night and then had to be right back at it on Saturday as they hosted Brockway at home. However, instead of spending Saturday morning in the gym, members of the team instead were found volunteering their time at the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys.

Head coach Jesse Bosnik and five of his players spent roughly two hours at the club helping to apply a new coat of paint to the walls of the facility’s teen room.

Bosnik explained that the venture came about through his involvement with Leadership Elk County.

“I was excited when I got this project, and we were brainstorming as a group and I said, ‘I can bring the guys up. It’d be a good opportunity for them,’” Bosnik said.

For more on this story, see today’s print edition of The Daily Press.