ECC releases graduation plans for Sunday

Elk County Catholic High School has released guidelines pertaining to Sunday’s graduation ceremony taking place at Queen of the World Church in St. Marys.

The Class of 2020 will be honored with the traditional Baccalaureate Mass beginning at 12:30 p.m. followed by commencement exercises.

Members of the graduating class are asked to report to the high school by 11:30 a.m. with their cap and gown. They are instructed to park in the front parking lot and report to the cafeteria parking lot. A socially distanced class photo will be taken with students wearing caps and gowns. This photo will be shared with the family of each graduate.

Class members opting to not attend the Mass and ceremony are welcome to participate in the class photo. In the event of the rain the photo will be taken inside the gymnasium.

Given the number of students in the Class of 2020, each graduate and three guests will be able to attend the Mass with commencement exercises.

Families of the graduates may go directly to the church where they will have assigned seat. ECC faculty and staff will assist families with seating arrangements. Those attending are reminded to use the posted directions to enter the church, by using the entrance closes to the school office and elevator.

At 12:10 p.m. students will be transported by Muccio Bus to the church. On the bus one student will be assigned each seat. Students must wear masks on the bus per the governor’s mandate.

Mass will begin at 12:30 p.m. Graduates will process into church and will then sit with their family. Student speakers, the presentation of awards, diplomas, and alumni pinning will take place within the context of the Mass, following communion.