ECC students rehearse for upcoming musical 

Elk County Catholic School System students are tapping their way onto the stage as they prepare to present Disney’s “Newsies The Musical” next week. The musical is based on the 1992 Disney movie “Newsies”, inspired by the true-life story of the 1899 Newsboys Strike in New York City. About 70 students, ranging in age from elementary to high school, along with teachers and staff are involved in the ECCHS Drama Department’s musical production, under the direction of Jason Phipps. The musical opens Thursday and continues though Sunday, with a matinee show at 2 p.m. All other performances begin at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.