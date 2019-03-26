ECCD borad review bids, gear up for spring

The Elk County Conservation District Board made quick work of their short agenda at Monday's meeting, reviewing bids for the West Creek Watershed project, discussing the upcoming DGLVR season, and other agenda times.

Last month, Water Technician Stephanie Stoughton sent out requests for bids for the permitting and final engineering design for the West Creek Watershed acid mine drainage treatment systems project. The project will be funded with money from the Going Greener Grant, a recent Stackpoll-Hall grant, and County Act 13 money given to Trout Unlimited.

At the meeting, Chairman Russ Braun opened the bids and they were reviewed by the Board. The bids were as follows:

•Hedin Environmental out of Pittsburg submitted a bid of $77,880.

•Santec Inc. out of Mechanicsburg submitted the highest bid at $101,530.

•BioMost Inc., aka Stream Restoration Inc., submitted the lowest bid at $75,875.

After some discussion on permitting details of the project and the bids themselves, the Board voted to accept the bid from BioMost, pending a final review of the bid by Stoughton to make sure everything is in order.

