ECCD celebrates 56 years with luncheon, busy meeting

The Elk County Conservation District marked their 56th anniversary with a delicious spread for attendees at their monthly meeting Monday night before getting down to business.

Chairman Russ Braun began the meeting by thanking all the staff for putting together the anniversary spread.

District Manager Steve Putt reported that the seventh annual Les Haas Memorial Trail Challenge Race last Saturday was a great success, raising $1,800 for the District's environmental education programs.

"We had a pretty good turnout, right around 80 that registered," he said. "That's up a little bit from last year."

John Green, Conservation District Field Representative for the DEP, was present at the meeting and gave a brief update report. The Leadership Development Committee for the DEP is becoming active again and Green invited members of the District to send him anything they think would be beneficial, in terms of training, to bring up at the LDC meeting. He ended his report with congratulations to the District.

"I'd like to say congratulations to the District, the directors, the staff, you all have developed into quite an organization over the period of time that I have been around here," he said. "I guess it's been 15, 16 years for me, and there's a handful of us in the room that's been here for that whole ride. It's quite a bit different around Elk County and the Conservation District than what we used to have when I first sauntered in the door. So, congratulations to y'all, you've got a vibrant, and fully functional, fully capable bunch of people here."

