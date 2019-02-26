ECCD discusses staff changes and projects at board meeting

The Elk County Conservation District discussed, plans for Ag Literacy Week, hiring a new employee, putting out a bid request for an engineer, and worked quickly through their other agenda items at the Board's monthly meeting yesterday in St. Marys.

Though the District doesn't have any public events planned for March, they are partnering with the PA Farm Bureau for National Ag Literacy Week, held March 18-22. Volunteers from the Farm Bureau and Conservation District will go out to local elementary schools to read them a book about the importance of farming. The program is for students in Kindergarten through second grade, and thanks to the efforts of volunteers, all the schools in Elk County have been signed up for the event.

"It's a nationwide program and basically we go into the schools, Ag Literacy Week, the folks that run that actually choose a book every year, they develop a lesson plan, there's an activity. And then each kid gets a little token thing," said Resource Conservation Technician Kate Wehler.

