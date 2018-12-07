ECCD nominates Clarion for 2019 PA River of the Year

Recently, the Wolf Administration encouraged the public to vote online for the 2019 Pennsylvania River of the Year and the Elk County Conservation District has nominated the Clarion River this year.

“Pennsylvania is filled with countless waterway treasures,” said Governor Tom Wolf in a press release. “I encourage everyone to vote on their favorite river as this annual contest enters its ninth year.”

The ECCD partnered with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Allegheny Watershed Improvement Needs Coalition to nominate the Clarion River.

"The winner of River of the Year competition will receive $10,000 to fund year-long celebration activities," said ECCD Watershed Technician Stephanie Stoughton in an email. "One of these celebration activities is a paddling trip. The celebration activities help to raise awareness of the recreational and environmental values, as well as the conservation needs and accomplishments, of the winning river."

According to a press release from Gov. Wolf, nominations consider each waterway’s conservation needs and successes, as well as celebration plans if the nominee becomes 2019 River of the Year. In cooperation with DCNR, selection of public voting choices is overseen by the Pennsylvania Organization for Watersheds and Rivers, an affiliate of the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.

Those interested can cast their vote now until 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. The website, www.pariveroftheyear.org, enables voting and offers details on nominated waterways and the River of the Year program.

