ECCD plan for coming year in first board meeting of 2019

The Elk County Conservation District Board met for the first time this year on Monday. The meeting covered a variety of topics including upcoming events, replacing a computer server, and election of new officers, among others.

In the first order of business for the meeting, Matthew Quesenberry was sworn in as director by Chairman Russ Braun. Quesenberry then performed the swearing-in procedure for Joe Labant and Chris Smith for associate directors. Quickly after, the Board approved Braun for another term as chairman, Mike Hovatter for another term as vice-chairman, and Joe Labant was approved to replace Jerry Olsen as secretary/treasurer.

Resource Conservation Technician Kate Wehler informed the Board of two upcoming events the District is hosting.

The first will be a recycling education event geared toward children and families. The "Fantastic Plastic Scholastic" will be held Thursday, Jan. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Recycling Center, located at 850 Washington Street, and will include kids crafts for different age groups, a tour of the recycling center, and adult education on recycling practices. The District will also provide the first 30 households with a free recycling bin. To sign up or for more information, call the District at 814-776-5373 or email Wehler at kwehler@countyofelkpa.com.

"We felt like there was a lack of families that recycle," said Wehler. "We are hoping that people will bring their kids… We're gonna turn some [recyclables] into fun crafts, Stephanie [Stoughton] and Kelsey [Kilhoffer] are gonna take the kids and then we're gonna do a tour of the center for the adults to try to teach them a little bit about recycling and what the Center does."

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.