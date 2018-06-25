ECCD plans for Clays Shoot, purchase of buffalo turbine

Final plans for the upcoming Clays for Conservation Shoot and the purchase of a Buffalo Turbine blower were top priority at yesterday's Elk County Conservation District Board of Directors meeting.

The 4th Annual Clays for Conservation Shoot to raise money for environmental education programs in the county is set for Sunday, July 15, at the St. Marys Sportsmen's Club. Resource Conservation Technician Kate Yetzer said that registration will begin at 9 a.m. and they will begin as soon as they have a five-man team.

"If anybody's interested in doing that, it's a good time," she said. "You can come out just to visit or you can come out to shoot."

On June 14, several ECCD members, along with some representatives from nearby townships and municipalities participated in a demonstration of the Buffalo Turbine KB5 owned by the Cameron County Conservation District. The purpose of the demonstration, was to help the district understand how the KB5 works to determine if it is the best choice for them to purchase.

"Todd Deluccia from Cameron County brought up their Buffalo Turbine," said Yetzer. "(He) showed us how to use it, showed us what they like and what they didn't like, things like that. We had some product reps come out and answer questions."

She said that having the representative there was very helpful as Vice-Chairman Mike Hovatter had quite a number of detailed questions for them, which he was able to get answers to without hesitation.

Yetzer then presented the board with two estimates from Kunes, who is the area's Buffalo Turbine distributor, one for the KB5 and one for a slightly cheaper model. The estimates included the cost of the turbine itself, the PennDOT approved trailer and a hose the District decided would be valuable to them with all the necessary hookups.

Yetzer reminded the board that the money allotted for the turbine had to be spent by the end of June, so a decision needed to be made quickly.

After a lengthy discussion about funds available, details about the turbine and who would have access to use it once purchased, the board decided to have Yetzer see if there was an even larger model than the KB5 available that still had the features they wanted.

Hovatter made a motion to purchase a larger model if available, with a price cap set at $20,000 and a contingency that if a larger model was not available, the district would purchase the KB5. Public Director Jerry Olsen seconded the motion and it was unanimously approved by the board.