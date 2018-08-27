ECCD vote on measures at monthly meeting

The Elk County Conservation District held their monthly meeting yesterday at the Elk County Recycling Center on Washington Street [in St. Marys…keep for Ridgway’s copy]. The biggest news for the month was the approval to establish new accounts for a building fund and as part of a requirement for the Dirt and Gravel Roads program, as well as discussing establishing a leasing agreement for the newly-acquired Buffalo Wind Turbine.

The District has decided to make the turbine available to area nonprofits as well as already eligible entities under the Dirt and Gravel Roads Program and could be leased for three consecutive days at a time.

"Nonprofit groups would include Rails to Trails associations, that could potentially use it to clean out ditches or that type of thing," said District Manager, Steve Putt. "Obviously we would want it to be used in Elk County."

The District discussed and decided to adjust some details of the agreement such as requiring a $500 deposit adding a maintenance checklist to be reviewed by both parties upon lease of machine, clarifying that the lease is for three business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and adding in clauses for leasing for additional days and potential overcharge rates.

Given some of the changes the District decided on, the lease agreement will be amended and the vote to approve it was tabled until the next meeting for final approval.

The District, in compliance with changes to the Dirt and Gravel Roads Program, were notified that they needed to make some administrative changes.

"There were some changes in the way the Center for Dirt and Gravel Road Studies wants us to handle the administrative things," said Putt. "One of the things they strongly suggest is that we separate 'Low Volume Road Funds' from 'Dirt and Gravel Road Funds.'"

Until now, funds for both types of projects were held in the same account. The District approved moving both accounts to CNB Bank to establish separate accounts for Low Volume Roads and Dirt and Gravel Roads projects. The only other change will be that the District will submit quarterly reports to the Center as opposed to annual reports as had been the practice until now.

The Department of Environmental Protection and the State Conservation Commission supply funding to conservation districts each year under the Conservation District Fund Allocation Program. These funds are used solely for administrative costs and staff salaries and benefits.

"That basically is what funds the staff positions within the Conservation District," said Putt.

Every year, the District fills out an allocation worksheet that shows where all funds were spent. If there is leftover money, it can be either used for special projects or moved over to a reserve account. Putt recommended that this year, the District used the $6,000 they had remaining to establish a reserve account.

"It would be labeled as a building fund, so essentially that would let us use that fund sometime in the future for either major building renovations, or a lease in the future, building something in the future. Either way, it would be money that would be available to us in the future," said Putt. "This is not something that's unique. [This is] one of the tools that they allow districts to use if there is extra funding available that can't be used in those other categories."

After some discussion, the District approved the sending the necessary worksheets to the DEP and SCC and moving forward with setting up the account for the building fund.

