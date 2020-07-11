ECCF awards $20,000 scholarships to local students

Two area students, Alicia Kim and Isabella Galbo, were recently awarded $20,000 over a four year period through the Van Vranken Scholarship Fund, administered by The Elk County Community Foundation.

Alicia, a 2020 graduate of Elk County Catholic High School, plans to attend Slippery Rock University for musical theatre.

Isabella, a 2020 graduate of Ridgway Area High School, plans to attend Duquesne University to become a physician assistant.

Althea Van Vranken Buehler’s desired to establish the Van Vranken Scholarship to provide an opportunity for deserving Elk County students to achieve their career goals who were studying in the field or music or the medical field. Althea wanted to make a greater impact for a few students by providing a larger award. Her goal is to provide four or five awards over the next few years.

A $20,000 scholarship award will be disbursed over the next four years to each student. Paula Fritz Eddy, ECCF executive director, stated this scholarship is one of the largest awarded by the foundation.