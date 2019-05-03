ECCF awards grants to 9 organizations

Photo submitted – The Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys will offer many activities at their Great Futures Summer Camp, a new program that offers parents a reliable, educational, and fun option for summer day care, that has been funded by the Community Foundation. Tristan Hitaj is shown proudly displaying the result of a recent STEM project at the club.
Friday, May 3, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA

The Board of Directors of the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) approved $42,500 in grants to area organizations at their recent board meeting.
The grants included $14,000 awarded from the Elk County Economic & Community Development Fund, $3,000 from the Elk County Society for Special Services Fund, and $25,500 from the Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Family Fund.
Nine area non-profit and educational groups will benefit from the grants including the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, Ridgway Animal Haven, St Boniface School in Kersey, Seneca Highlands IU9, Big Maple Farms Therapies, St. Marys Christian Food Bank, Community Links, The Lutheran Home, and the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club.
The Boys & Girls Club will be offering a brand new program beginning in June to provide the community with an affordable and educational day care program for students ages 6-15 throughout the summer.

