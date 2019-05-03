ECCF awards grants to 9 organizations

The Board of Directors of the Elk County Community Foundation (ECCF) approved $42,500 in grants to area organizations at their recent board meeting.

The grants included $14,000 awarded from the Elk County Economic & Community Development Fund, $3,000 from the Elk County Society for Special Services Fund, and $25,500 from the Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Family Fund.

Nine area non-profit and educational groups will benefit from the grants including the Boys & Girls Club of St. Marys, Ridgway Animal Haven, St Boniface School in Kersey, Seneca Highlands IU9, Big Maple Farms Therapies, St. Marys Christian Food Bank, Community Links, The Lutheran Home, and the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club.

The Boys & Girls Club will be offering a brand new program beginning in June to provide the community with an affordable and educational day care program for students ages 6-15 throughout the summer.

