ECCF charter members honored with emeritus status

More than 20 years ago, two St. Marys men embarked on an endeavor to found a community foundation, which has since proven to be a successful initiative for Elk County.

Jake Meyer, a local attorney, and Bill Conrad, retiring executive director of the Stackpole-Hall Foundation, were recently honored at the Elk County Community Foundation’s November board meeting.

They were awarded with emeritus status in recognition of their visionary leadership in the establishment and growth of the foundation.

Conrad believes himself and Meyer are the last two founding members to leave the board.

Recent term limits put in place for the board would have resulted in their departure as they both termed off at the same time.

Now, nearly 20 years later, the Elk County Community Foundation manages more than $12 million.

For more on this story, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.