ECCF grant applications available online

The Elk County Community Foundation announces their annual granting cycle applications are now available to area nonprofit organizations.

The ECCF welcomes applications for funding as part of its mission to promote the betterment of Elk County and to enhance the quality of the life for all residents. Applications will be accepted through July 16, 2018 and are available via their website at www.elkcountyfoundation.com, or by calling the ECCF office at 814-834-2125.

All grant applications will need to be submitted electronically.

Funds will be awarded for community development initiatives that will enhance the well-being of Elk County.

Distribution from the grants can be used to meet special project or program needs of organizations.The Foundation encourages organizations that will serve a particular need of the community, and will make a lasting impact on our area.

The Foundation seeks to fund projects that will serve the needs of many rather than just a few individuals. Projects should include activities that are innovative and have a plan to be sustained themselves.

In addition, grants are made to support programs serving all persons regardless of race, religion or creed and are made only to tax-exempt, charitable organizations.

Organizations that feel they meet the above criteria of the economic and community development are invited to submit their application to the foundation. Grants will be reviewed and approved by the end of August.

The funds come from the Foundation’s endowed Community Economic and Development and the Fund of the Future general endowments. The Community Foundation also administers the Harrison and Muriel Dauer Stackpole Family Fund, for which the deadline is July 17 as well. The information about their grant criteria is also found the Community Foundations website.

ECCF is a non-profit organization that manages endowed funds established by donors for area non-profit organizations. Donor gifts are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.