ECCF honors Charlie Steger for his service

Charlie Steger, right, was recently presented a plaque by Gennaro Aiello, board president of the Elk County Community Foundation for his dedicated service. Steger had been on the board of directors of the Community Foundation since 2003 and has served in many roles for over 15 years. He was active on the nominating committee and also served on numerous special event committees. The plaque presented read: “Thank you for your dedication and perseverance during the formative years of the Elk County Community Foundation. Because of your willingness to volunteer your time, treasures and expertise with us, we have grown and will continue to give back to the community for generations to come.”