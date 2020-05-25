ECCHS Class of 2020 honored during virtual commencement ceremony

The Elk County Catholic High School Class of 2020 was honored during a virtual commencement ceremony on Sunday afternoon.

Traditionally the class would have gathered inside the school auditorium surrounded by family, friends, teachers and administrators as part of ECCHS’ annual commencement program. However due to the current circumstances the school hosted a virtual commencement ceremony celebrating the class and their achievements.

The ceremony was broadcast live at 12:30 p.m. on the ECC Zitomedia television channel and on the ECC TV YouTube page, where it is still available to view.

ECCHS Senior Class President Maddison Taylor welcomed viewers as donned her gold cap and gown and was shown virtually in front of the auditorium stage. Fr. Ross Miceli, ECC campus minister, offered the opening and closing prayer followed by the playing of the national anthem.

The class’ top six seniors, including Emily Wolfe, Regis Wortman, Logan Hanes, Bailey Bauer, Gabriel Kear, and Sophie Neubert, each recorded brief messages to their classmates.