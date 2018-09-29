ECCHS crowns Homecoming queen

Rena Messineo was crowned Elk County Catholic High School’s 2018 Homecoming queen on Friday evening during a ceremony held at halftime of the Crusaders’ matchup against Cameron County at Dutch Country Stadium. Messineo was escorted by Nick Daghir. Anna Keyes was the runner-up, and she was escorted by Dominic Gismondi. Pictured, in front, are Rena Messineo (sitting), flower girl Myah Gerber and crown bearer Patrick Messineo. In back from left to right, are Nick Daghir, Anna Keyes, Dominic Gismondi and 2017 Homecoming queen Kendra Smithbauer.