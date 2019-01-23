ECCOTA announces winners of regional 2019 'Poetry Out Loud'

The Elk County Council on the Arts announces the winners of the school contest for Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest. The 2019 winner is Jacob Newman of Johnsonburg Area High School. Newman will advance to the state competition in March.

The competition, presented in partnership with the Elk County Council on the Arts, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. On Thursday, Jan. 17, students from St. Marys Area High School, Ridgway Area High School, Johnsonburg Area High School, and Elk County Catholic High School participated in the Poetry Out Loud regional contest at the Elk County Council on the Arts.

