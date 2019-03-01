ECCOTA names Heart in the Arts Award recipients

The Elk County Council on the Arts is pleased to announce the presenting of two “Heart in the Arts” awards during its annual Gala Fundraiser on March 9. This year’s honorees are Mark & Rebecca Titchner and Gloria Almquist-Shull.

Now in their eighth year, the “Heart in the Arts” awards recognize contributions to the arts in Elk County. ECCOTA’s Board of Directors selects recipients from three categories: experiences, opportunity, and support.

This year, the Titchners take home the award in the experiences category for their work in numerous musical groups featuring acts of all ages. Almquist-Shull is being recognized with the Lifetime Achievement award.

For more on this, see today's print edition of The Daily Press.