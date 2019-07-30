ECCOTA partners with Recycling Center for community art project
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
ST. MARYS, PA
The Elk County Council on the Arts is partnering with the Elk County Community Recycling Center to host an Upcycled Art Installation event on Aug. 2 at the Community Recycling Center.
The event is free and open to the public.
Guest artist Bryan Christopher Moss will be at the event to collaborate with community members in creating a piece of art using recycled materials which will serve as a permanent installation at the Recycling Center.
