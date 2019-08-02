ECCOTA Upcycled Art event brings community together for creative project

Guest artist Bryan Christopher Moss envisioned a collaborative art project that would reflect the local community for the Upcycled Art event on Friday afternoon at the Community Recycling Center.

Moss teamed up with the Elk County Council on the Arts and the Community Recycling Center for an afternoon which brought the community together through creative collaboration.

Over a dozen youths participated in the event where community members joined together in creating a piece of art using recycled materials that would serve as a permanent installation at the Recycling Center.