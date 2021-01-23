ECC's Aaron Straub recognized for 900th career basketball coaching victory

During a special ceremony held at halftime of the Elk County Catholic High School Crusader basketball team's game against Bradford on Saturday afternoon, ECC head coach Aaron Straub was recognized for recently attaining his 900th career victory as a varsity basketball head coach for the school. Straub reached the milestone on Saturday, Jan. 16, when the Crusaders defeated Otto-Eldred. Of the 900 career coaching victories, 27 were as head coach of the Lady Crusaders and 873 have been as head coach of the Crusaders.